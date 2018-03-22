Hurricane Harvey's toxic impact deeper than public told

In this Jan. 24, 2018 photo, Jessica Chastain talks about the flooding and chemical spills in her Galena Park neighborhood during and after Hurricane Harvey. The Houston neighborhood is a block away from chemical plants. A number of Harvey-related spills occurred near Chastain's home, including the 460,000-gallon gasoline spill at a Magellan Midstream Partners tank farm and nearly 52,000 pounds of crude oil from a Seaway Crude Pipeline Inc. tank. Houston Chronicle via AP Elizabeth Conley