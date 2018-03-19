University of Michigan funds efforts to curb Detroit poverty

National Business

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

The University of Michigan and the city of Detroit are working on a joint effort to boost economic mobility and break the cycle of poverty in the city.

The school says Monday that under a four-year agreement it will provide up to $500,000 in resources a year to support partnerships that pair university experts with city leaders. Part of the funding will create a new position of assistant director of economic mobility.

It is part of Poverty Solutions , the Ann Arbor school's initiative dedicated to the prevention and alleviation of poverty.

Those involved say top priorities include removing barriers to employment for city residents, including transportation; leveraging university resources to enhance Detroit initiatives; and providing research and analysis to build on existing programs and pilot new ones.

