3 projects could bring more than 800 jobs to SC county

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 01:01 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

More than 800 jobs could be created in a South Carolina county that's considering tax breaks for three economic development projects.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports the Spartanburg County Council is expected to give initial consideration Monday to tax breaks for three economic development projects. The projects would create a combined 846 jobs and a total $482 million investment in Spartanburg County.

The first project involves a $350 million investment and the eventual creation of 500 new full-time jobs. The second involves the creation of at least 327 new full-time jobs and investment of $118.6 million.

The third project would invest at least $13.5 million and create 19 full-time jobs.

