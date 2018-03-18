Prospects dim for congestion tolls in New York City

A New York Police Department officer directs traffic during afternoon rush hour at the entrance to the Holland Tunnel, Friday, March 16, 2018, in New York. Prospects appear to be dimming for the latest proposal to impose new tolls on motorists entering the busiest parts of Manhattan. A state panel recommended tolls of as much as $11 or more as a way to address gridlock while raising money for transit. But lawmakers are balking, with some suggesting a more limited fee for taxis, limos and ride-hailing services like Uber instead. Julie Jacobson AP Photo