10 dead as small plane slams into house in Philippines

A rescuer looks a plane crash victim following a crash of a Piper PA-23 Apache six-seater twin-engine light aircraft Saturday, March 17, 2018, on a residential area in Plaridel township, Bulacan province north of Manila, Philippines. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines

CAAP) confirmed that the plane, operated by Lite Air Express, crash-landed on take off, killing six people on board and three more on the ground.