President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Washington.
President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo
President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo

National Business

White House chief tells staff their jobs safe_ for now

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, CATHERINE LUCEY and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

March 16, 2018 09:37 PM

WASHINGTON

The White House has pushed back against rumors of a staff purge and insisted that reports of tumult and imminent departures are overblown.

Chief of Staff John Kelly, himself the subject of rumors that his days are numbered, assured a group of staffers their jobs were safe, at least for now.

But days after President Donald Trump's secretary of state was ousted, many close to the president think more upheaval is coming soon.

Several staff members, from national security adviser H.R. McMaster to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, and even Kelly himself, have been feeling the heat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

View More Video