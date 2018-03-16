The Latest: Caller reported cracks in bridge before collapse

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 102 Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery Pause 73 Bertha breaks through in Seattle 79 Gustavo Pires shows how to counter an attack from behind 83 Jiu-Jitsu world champion Gustavo Pires executes his signature move, the ‘Siri Sweep’ 67 Gustavo Pires is a Jiu-Jitsu world title holder 30 Helicopter lands at scene of car versus semitruck crash in Franklin County 10 Semitruck, car crash on Glade Road in Franklin County 72 CBC High School Academy team headed to Mars 155 Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase 39 These Tri-City students have something to say about school safety Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kendall Regional Medical Center is treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom in critical condition, after Florida International University’s 950-ton bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon. Police said at least six people could be dead but the exact number of victims remained unconfirmed. Daniel A. Varela The Miami Herald

Kendall Regional Medical Center is treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom in critical condition, after Florida International University’s 950-ton bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon. Police said at least six people could be dead but the exact number of victims remained unconfirmed. Daniel A. Varela The Miami Herald