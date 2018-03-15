Couple in US illegally killed speeding away from agents

In this March 14, 2018 photo provided by the UFW Foundation, farmworkers hold a vigil in Delano, Calif., for a couple that who died after losing control of their sport utility vehicle and crashing into a power pole as they fled immigration officials in a rural California farm town. The deaths on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, happened as advocates for immigrants say U.S. immigration agents are increasingly using unmarked cars to pull over farmworkers in the state's agricultural heartland as part of the Trump Administration's heightened immigration crackdown in California. UFW Foundation via AP)