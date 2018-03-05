National Business

Forum owner sues Inglewood over Clippers arena deal

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 04:00 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif.

The owner of Southern California's Forum arena is suing the city of Inglewood for making a deal to possibly build another arena for the Los Angeles Clippers down the street.

The fraud and breach-of-contract suit was filed Monday.

The Forum is the future home of the NFL's Chargers and Rams.

The arena owner, Madison Square Garden Company, argues that the City Council's negotiating agreement with the Clippers could lead to construction of a competing venue in violation of the city's Forum contract

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Inglewood officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

View More Video