Forum owner sues Inglewood over Clippers arena deal

The owner of Southern California's Forum arena is suing the city of Inglewood for making a deal to possibly build another arena for the Los Angeles Clippers down the street.
The fraud and breach-of-contract suit was filed Monday.
The Forum is the future home of the NFL's Chargers and Rams.
The arena owner, Madison Square Garden Company, argues that the City Council's negotiating agreement with the Clippers could lead to construction of a competing venue in violation of the city's Forum contract
Inglewood officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
