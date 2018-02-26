State officials say town dam in need of inspection, repairs

New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services officials say they've identified key issues with a dam in Durham, and they are calling on the town to address the issues within three months.
A Feb. 12 letter from the department to the town highlights flaws like concrete degradation and exposed rebar in the Mill Pond Dam that were uncovered during a December inspection. Foster's Daily Democrat reports the letter calls on Durham to conduct its own inspection by the beginning of May, and to repair or reconstruct the dam by 2020.
Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig says local officials are still digesting the state's findings, and the town will work to address the state's findings.
The dam was first built in 1913 and is on the state Register of Historic Places.
Comments