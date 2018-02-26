Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, centre, gives the thumbs up to members of the public during a visit to the town of Stourbridge, England, where he met with police officers from West Midlands Police force, on Saturday Feb. 24, 2018. Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will say in a speech Monday Feb. 26, 2018, that the U.K. must retain close economic ties with the European Union after Brexit, including a tariff-free customs deal with the European bloc.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, centre, gives the thumbs up to members of the public during a visit to the town of Stourbridge, England, where he met with police officers from West Midlands Police force, on Saturday Feb. 24, 2018. Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will say in a speech Monday Feb. 26, 2018, that the U.K. must retain close economic ties with the European Union after Brexit, including a tariff-free customs deal with the European bloc. PA via AP Aaron Chown
UK's Labour opposition seeks close post-Brexit ties with EU

February 26, 2018 02:40 AM

LONDON

Britain's main opposition party sought Monday to clarify its convoluted position on Brexit, saying the U.K. must retain close economic ties with the European Union, including a tariff-free customs deal.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn planned to say in a speech that the U.K. should have "a new and strong relationship with the single market that includes full tariff-free access" to the 27 other member states. Extracts were released in advance by the party.

The party said Corbyn would also argue that Britain should remain in a customs union with the bloc — something Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government appears to have ruled out.

May argues that staying in a customs union would limit Britain's freedom to strike new trade deals around the world. But her stance has angered some in her party who support a "soft Brexit" that retains close economic ties with the EU.

Corbyn's speech could increase the likelihood of Conservative rebels uniting with Labour lawmakers to win a vote in Parliament committing Britain to a customs union.

Like the Conservatives, Labour is divided over Brexit. Most Labour lawmakers argued for remaining in the EU and now back a soft Brexit. But many Labour supporters outside London voted to leave.

Corbyn, a veteran left-winger, has long been critical of the EU and expressed lukewarm support for staying in the bloc during the 2016 membership referendum campaign.

Now Corbyn is trying to chart a middle course, saying Brexit "will not solve all our problems," but will not "inevitably spell doom for our country."

