UK's Labour opposition seeks close post-Brexit ties with EU

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, centre, gives the thumbs up to members of the public during a visit to the town of Stourbridge, England, where he met with police officers from West Midlands Police force, on Saturday Feb. 24, 2018. Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will say in a speech Monday Feb. 26, 2018, that the U.K. must retain close economic ties with the European Union after Brexit, including a tariff-free customs deal with the European bloc. PA via AP Aaron Chown