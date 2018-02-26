China removes online criticism of plan to extend Xi's rule

FILE - In this Oct 25, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, third from left, waves near Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, third from right, as they walk in with other members of the Chinese Politburo Beijing's at the Great Hall of the People. On a proposal made public Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, China's ruling Communist Party proposes removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the president and vice president. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo