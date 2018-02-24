Washington state police sell seized assault weapons

In this photo taken Oct. 20, 2017, Johnny's Auction House owner John West prepares items, including a line of assault rifles behind, for auction where the company handles gun sales for both civilians and a half dozen police departments and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, in Rochester, Wash. When Washington state and other law enforcement agencies across the country sell guns they've confiscated during criminal investigations, they're not just selling pistols and hunting rifles, they're also putting assault weapons, including AR-15s, back on the street. Elaine Thompson AP Photo