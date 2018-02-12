The Latest: Trump budget calls for building 65 miles of wall

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:43 Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery Pause 1:14 Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:04 Daytona Beach police officer adopts 'frozen puppy' rescued from river 0:49 What is Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy? 1:41 A Tri-City fitness center changes the life of one of its members 0:51 Your property taxes are going up. Gov. Inslee explains why 1:02 Kamiakin boys top Rogers in district semis, now one game from state 1:02 Popping the cork with Kennewick's newest wine venue 1:52 Winter Olympic Games: Opening Ceremony from South Korea 0:49 Opening ceremony's fireworks mark start of 2018 Winter Olympics Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

President Donald Trump launched what he calls a "big week" for his infrastructure plan, which envisions $1.5 trillion in spending over a decade to rebuild roads and highways. The plan would fulfill a key campaign goal but rely heavily on state and local government budgets to become a reality. The president met eight governors and several state and local officials at the White House to drum up support for his plans. AP

President Donald Trump launched what he calls a "big week" for his infrastructure plan, which envisions $1.5 trillion in spending over a decade to rebuild roads and highways. The plan would fulfill a key campaign goal but rely heavily on state and local government budgets to become a reality. The president met eight governors and several state and local officials at the White House to drum up support for his plans. AP