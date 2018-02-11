Juneau considers new rules for anchoring in city waters

Juneau officials are reviewing ordinances on anchoring boats to stop vessels from being left to waste in city waters.
KTOO Public Media of Juneau reported Saturday that the Assembly is looking at new rules in response to a notorious tug boat that's been anchored near a downtown harbor for years.
There is currently no time limit for anchoring in city waters of the Gastineau Channel, which falls between federal, state and local jurisdictions.
Juneau Harbormaster Dave Borg says that's a problem because Juneau's harbors weren't made for vessels to sit in wet storage for "eons."
Never miss a local story.
The Docks and Harbors board recently sent the Assembly draft regulations to address the issue. The board's fix would require permits for boats anchored more than 24 hours in city-owned or managed waters and tidelands.
Comments