Ex-Reno city worker levels new sexual harassment allegations

A former Reno city worker says the city cut short her employment last year when she complained that a supervisory co-worker had been sexually harassing her.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports that the woman alleges former revitalization manager Bill Dunne locked her in his car and exposed himself to her after she had spurned his advances. She says in court documents the city then let him resign without facing discipline.
Dunne denies the allegations.
City officials said at a brief news conference Thursday they take her allegations seriously but refused to answer any questions about the city's handling of the incident.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said she only learned of the woman's allegations on Wednesday, the day the newspaper broke the story. She says she plans to consult with Assistant Police Chief Jason Soto about the situation.
