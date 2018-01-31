Lunar showstopper: Super blue blood moon awes and wows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:01 Watch: A dessert fit for a king Pause 1:43 Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:14 Bertha breaks through in Seattle 0:51 PNNL and UW hope new program will have big IMPACT 3:43 PNNL, UW reveal joint research project into materials science 0:15 Timelapse shows supermoon rising behind Bank of America tower in Charlotte 0:50 Finley landowner defends recreational cannabis growing 0:51 These life-changing gifts were given to Pasco students 0:40 Tri-City Regional SWAT searches Richland duplex 2:32 Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A supermoon was seen rising behind the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, January 30. This timelapse video was captured by Drew Carlisle. He told Storyful he filmed the event over a period of 16 minutes. In a tweet, NASA said Americans could prepare to watch a rare “lunar trifecta” later on the same night, in the early hours of January 31. A spokesman for the US space agency said an eclipse of the moon would mean it marked a rare occasion when the full moon was simultaneously “a blue moon, a blood moon and a supermoon all at once”. Drew Carlisle via Storyful

