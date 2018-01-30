Group: Iran sentences American art dealer, wife to prison

This undated photograph released and made available by the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran shows Iranian-American art dealer Karan Vafadari and his Iranian wife, Afarin Neyssar. Vafadari was sentenced to 27 years in prison, while Neyssar, who has permanent residency in the U.S., received a 16-year sentence, the Center for Human Rights in Iran said Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

Center for Human Rights in Iran via AP)