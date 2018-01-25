Senate extends leave for lawmaker accused of misconduct

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, stands at his desk, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., after announcing that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are completed. The Senate Rules Committee voted 5-0, Thursday, Jan.25, 2018, to extend Mendoza's leave for 60 more days or until the investigation concludes. Steve Yeater, file AP Photo