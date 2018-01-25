FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet makes its approach to Dallas Love Field airport, in Dallas. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earnings, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.
National Business

Southwest profit soars on tax bump

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 03:56 AM

DALLAS

Southwest Airlines is reporting that fourth-quarter net income soared to $1.89 billion on a massive tax benefit.

Per-share profit for the Dallas carrier was $3.18, but 77 cents when adjusted for one-time gains, including $1.4 billion due to sweeping changes in U.S. tax law. Per-share earnings are still a penny better than Wall Street expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue, at $5.27 billion, also edged out analyst projections of $5.24 billion.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. faded slightly before the opening bell Thursday.

