South Carolina gov: Tax cuts boosting state's prosperity

One year to the date of being sworn in as governor, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told a joint assembly of lawmakers on Wednesday that the state is at the "dawn of a new prosperity," thanks to tax cut proposals at the state and federal levels.
"The recent tax reform bill signed by President Trump was a great victory for American taxpayers and our economy," McMaster said in his first State of the State address. "Companies have already begun announcing reinvestment and raises for employees."
But with the federal government cutting taxes, McMaster said, it becomes incumbent on states to "do our part." The governor also touted his own executive budget proposal, which calls for cutting $2.2 billion cumulatively in taxes over the next five years.
State officials have said that the plan would ultimately reduce state revenue by more than $750 million a year.
McMaster's first State of the State address came on the one-year anniversary of his swearing in to replace Nikki Haley. Trump has endorsed his bid for a first full term, and McMaster faces several Republican opponents.
Here are a few of the ther topics covered by the governor in his State of the State address:
NUCLEAR FALLOUT
McMaster addressed the multibillion-dollar debacle related to the decision to abandon the construction of two new reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station, saying the state's viability as an economic force "requires an abundant supply of clean and affordable energy."
SCANA Corp. and state-owned utility Santee Cooper nixed the project last summer following the bankruptcy following the bankruptcy of lead contractor Westinghouse. State and federal authorities have been probing the failure, which resulted in thousands of job losses.
"We must carefully assess our situation," said McMaster, who has long said the state needs to sell Santee Cooper. "We must construct the best possible solution. The customers must either get the reactors or get their money back."
SCANA ratepayers have already shouldered $2 billion of the company's loan debt on the project. Dominion Energy has proposed $1.3 billion in givebacks as part of its proposal to buy SCANA, and legislation moving through the state House would stop the company from continuing to charge customers further.
The House is debating several bills reforming utilities and dealing with the abandoned plants.
CELLPHONES IN PRISON
McMaster also called on state lawmakers to "try every idea and implement any law" to help combat contraband cellphones in the hands of the state's inmates. State and federal prisons authorities across the country have called the phones, smuggled into prison by staff, thrown over fences, even delivered by drone — the No. 1 security threat behind bars — letting inmates communicate with those outside prison.
Corrections Director Bryan Stirling has become a national leader on the issue, which McMaster said has "revolutionized criminal activity," allowing inmates and their conspirators to "practice extortion, conduct blackmail, plan and execute 'hits,' operate drug rings and run any number of fraud schemes."
Until federal officials allow prison officials to jam cell signals, an idea both Stirling and McMaster support, the governor said, states "must we must take every action, try every idea and implement any law which will stop these criminals."
OPIOID CRISIS
To combat the opioid epidemic, McMaster said his executive budget includes more than $10 million for treatment and prevention of the issue, which he called a "crisis born of human pain and suffering."
Over the past three years, McMaster said, South Carolina had more opioid-related deaths than homicides and drunken driving deaths combined.
"We must take a bold new approach to this unprecedented threat," McMaster said.
Last month, McMaster declared a statewide public health emergency related to opioids, a situation he said "allows us to bring the full power of the state's emergency management infrastructure, health care apparatus and law enforcement resources to bear - as a single team - upon the growing epidemic of opioid deaths, addiction and abuse."
RESPONSE
Rep. James Smith, one of the Democrats seeking to challenge McMaster, was set to give his party's response. Phil Noble, another Democrat seeking the state's highest office, planned to give his reaction via a livestream.
