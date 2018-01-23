Manfred, Clark meet over pitch clocks, mound visit limits

FILE - In this March 3, 2015, file photo, Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Lobstein, left, delivers his first pitch of the second inning to Baltimore Orioles' Matt Tulasosopo as the clock, background, counts down during a spring training exhibition baseball game in Lakeland, Fla. Major League Baseball has proposed the use of 20-second pitch clocks and limits on mound visits, a move that dares management to unilaterally impose the changes designed to speed pace of games. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo