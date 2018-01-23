FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responds to a question by Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval during the closing plenary session entitled "Introducing the New Chairs Initiative - Ahead" on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting in Providence, R.I. Tesla says it’s put together a 10-year compensation package for Musk that pays him based on certain market cap and operational milestones he hits - otherwise he gets nothing. The electric vehicle maker says Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, its market cap would have to grow to $650B for Musk to fully vest.
FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responds to a question by Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval during the closing plenary session entitled "Introducing the New Chairs Initiative - Ahead" on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting in Providence, R.I. Tesla says it’s put together a 10-year compensation package for Musk that pays him based on certain market cap and operational milestones he hits - otherwise he gets nothing. The electric vehicle maker says Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, its market cap would have to grow to $650B for Musk to fully vest. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responds to a question by Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval during the closing plenary session entitled "Introducing the New Chairs Initiative - Ahead" on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting in Providence, R.I. Tesla says it’s put together a 10-year compensation package for Musk that pays him based on certain market cap and operational milestones he hits - otherwise he gets nothing. The electric vehicle maker says Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, its market cap would have to grow to $650B for Musk to fully vest. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo

National Business

Huge pay package for Musk at Tesla, with ambitious goals

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 03:53 AM

PALO ALTO, Calif.

Elon Musk will remain at Tesla under a 10-year, all-or-nothing pay package that demands massive growth.

The agreement, revealed Tuesday in a regulatory filing, requires that Tesla grow in $50 billion leaps, to a staggering $650 billion market capitalization.

To put those demands in perspective, the electric car maker, based in Palo Alto, California, is worth less than $60 billion today.

Tesla must hit a series of escalating revenue and adjusted profit targets, only after which Musk would vest stock options worth 1 percent of company shares.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In order to vest shares when milestones are reached, Musk must stay on as CEO or serve as both executive chairman and chief product officer. Tesla provides for Musk's long-term leadership, but also gives flexibility to name another CEO in the future.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

    No tips. No small talk. Self-driving cars are surprising some Domino's customers with pizza deliveries. The company is working with Ford to experiment with applications for autonomous driving technology.

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery
Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges 1:45

Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges

View More Video