Huge pay package for Musk at Tesla, with ambitious goals

FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responds to a question by Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval during the closing plenary session entitled "Introducing the New Chairs Initiative - Ahead" on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting in Providence, R.I. Tesla says it’s put together a 10-year compensation package for Musk that pays him based on certain market cap and operational milestones he hits - otherwise he gets nothing. The electric vehicle maker says Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, its market cap would have to grow to $650B for Musk to fully vest. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo