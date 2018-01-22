FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, speaks during an interview in Chicago. Failure to pay debts on time has cost Illinois $1 billion in late-payment penalties.The debt-transparency report Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 also shows that in addition to the backlog, there's roughly $2.3 billion the General Assembly never approved spending. Comptroller Susana Mendoza reported the state had $9 billion in overdue bills on Dec. 31, 2017, with almost $2.5 billion still at individual state agencies.
FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, speaks during an interview in Chicago. Failure to pay debts on time has cost Illinois $1 billion in late-payment penalties.The debt-transparency report Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 also shows that in addition to the backlog, there's roughly $2.3 billion the General Assembly never approved spending. Comptroller Susana Mendoza reported the state had $9 billion in overdue bills on Dec. 31, 2017, with almost $2.5 billion still at individual state agencies. G-Jun Yam File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, speaks during an interview in Chicago. Failure to pay debts on time has cost Illinois $1 billion in late-payment penalties.The debt-transparency report Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 also shows that in addition to the backlog, there's roughly $2.3 billion the General Assembly never approved spending. Comptroller Susana Mendoza reported the state had $9 billion in overdue bills on Dec. 31, 2017, with almost $2.5 billion still at individual state agencies. G-Jun Yam File AP Photo

National Business

Rauner: Cut taxes, 'wasteful spending' to curb deficit

By JOHN O'CONNOR AP Political Writer

January 22, 2018 04:09 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Gov. Bruce Rauner said Monday that he will propose rolling back last year's income tax increase in a "step-down" process over several years while also tackling a continuing deficit of billions of dollars.

The Republican, who will propose a budget outline next month, revealed his plan to pare down the tax increase — a $5 billion-a-year revenue boost — in response to a report that the state spent $2 billion that lawmakers never approved.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza's first-of-its-kind monthly review Monday detailed Illinois' $9 billion in overdue bills. Mendoza, a Democrat, pointed out that in addition to that pile, the state has $2.3 billion that it's obligated to pay, but which the General Assembly never appropriated.

Rauner, who's facing a tough re-election campaign this year, was asked about the deficit after a visit to a Skokie high school.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It's going to take a few years, but we're going to step down the income tax increase and put more money in education, shrink the wasteful spending in government and close this deficit," he said. "We've had a deficit now for years and even after a tax hike, there are deficits."

Mendoza's review results from a law adopted in November. It also pointed out that the backlogged spending, which hit $16.7 billion in November before borrowing paid off a portion of it, carries with it a $1 billion late-payment surcharge run up since mid-2015, the beginning of a two-year budget deadlock between Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature.

It ended last summer when several House Republicans helped Democrats override Rauner's veto of an increase in the income tax from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent.

Democrats have claimed that much of the unappropriated spending came from Rauner, who continued during the impasse to sign contracts with providers of good and services without a guarantee that the money would be approved to pay the bills.

Of the backlog — which stood at $8.8 billion Monday — Mendoza's report said $2.5 billion had not yet been sent to the comptroller for processing by the agencies that incurred them. Before now, agencies weren't required to report the amounts they were still holding. But knowing what is coming from the agencies is part of why Mendoza wanted the law.

"This report will be an effective cash-management tool for my office and provides a much greater level of transparency for taxpayers and policymakers," Mendoza said in a statement.

Eighty of 84 agencies complied on time, Mendoza's office said. The biggest of the four who failed is the Department of Children and Family Services. A spokesman for DCFS did not respond to a question as to why.

___

Contact Political Writer John O'Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/john%20o'connor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

    No tips. No small talk. Self-driving cars are surprising some Domino's customers with pizza deliveries. The company is working with Ford to experiment with applications for autonomous driving technology.

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery
Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges 1:45

Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges

View More Video