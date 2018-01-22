Rauner: Cut taxes, 'wasteful spending' to curb deficit

FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, speaks during an interview in Chicago. Failure to pay debts on time has cost Illinois $1 billion in late-payment penalties.The debt-transparency report Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 also shows that in addition to the backlog, there's roughly $2.3 billion the General Assembly never approved spending. Comptroller Susana Mendoza reported the state had $9 billion in overdue bills on Dec. 31, 2017, with almost $2.5 billion still at individual state agencies. G-Jun Yam File AP Photo