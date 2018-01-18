North Dakota accepting specialty crop grant applications

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is accepting applications for grants to help promote specialty crops.
The state last year got about $2.2 million from the federal government for the grants. This year's allocation won't be known until next month.
The federal government defines specialty crops as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture and nursery crops.
Specialty crops grown commercially in North Dakota include dry beans and peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.
Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says the deadline to apply for a grant is 4 p.m. Central time on March 15. The grants will be awarded later this year. Grant-funded projects must be completed by October 2020.
