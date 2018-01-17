Politics weighs heavily on foreign businesses in China

In this March 13, 2017, photo, Chinese security officials stand outside of a Lotte Mart supermarket that was closed under orders from the municipal fire department in Beijing. Politics weighs more heavily on foreign companies in China than it has in nearly three decades, as companies face pressure on many sides from Chinese President Xi Jinping's more nationalistic stance and twin campaigns to tighten the ruling Communist Party's political control and have it play a more direct role in business. Chinatopix via AP)