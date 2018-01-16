FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
National Business

UnitedHealth 4Q earnings, 2018 guidance soar

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:36 AM

UnitedHealth Group's earnings more than doubled in the final quarter of 2017, and the nation's largest insurer hiked its forecast for the new year due in part to a gain from the federal tax overhaul.

UnitedHealth now expects adjusted earnings of $12.30 to $12.60 per share in 2018, up from its initial forecast for $10.55 to $10.85 per share.

FactSet says analysts forecast earnings of $11.44 per share.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s fourth-quarter earnings climbed to $3.62 billion, as total revenue climbed over 9 percent to $52.06 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.59 per share, excluding the tax overhaul gain.

Analysts expected $2.51 per share on $51.54 billion in revenue for the Minnetonka, Minnesota, company, which is the first big insurer to report results every quarter.

