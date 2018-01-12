Missouri governor seeks path forward after affair admission

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena speak to the media in St. Louis after she had been robbed at gunpoint the day before. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to be bracing for a fight to preserve his political life after admitting to an extramarital affair but denying anything more. Greitens met Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, with Cabinet members and placed calls to rally support while his attorney issued firm denials to a smattering of allegations related to the 2015 affair. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo