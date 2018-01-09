National Business

Source: New Toyota-Mazda factory to be built in Alabama

By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer

January 09, 2018 03:18 PM

January 09, 2018 03:18 PM

DETROIT

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

The plant will employ about 4,000 people and will be built in the area of Huntsville. The person did not want to be identified because the decision hasn't been made public.

Toyota and Mazda announced plans for a new U.S. factory in August. It will be able to build 300,000 vehicles per year and produce the Toyota Corolla compact car starting in 2021.

Officials in Alabama are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the plant site.

