National Business

Washington lawmakers set to kick off 60-day session

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 05:02 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

OLYMPIA, Wash.

Washington lawmakers return to the Capitol for a 60-day legislative session, tasked with passing a supplemental budget and expediting the final piece of an education funding mandate.

The Legislature convenes at noon Monday to a new political makeup. Democrats are back in charge of both legislative chambers for the first time in five years, holding a slim 25-24 majority in the Senate and a 50-48 edge in the House.

One dynamic remains the same though: Lawmakers are still working to comply with a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling requiring them to fully fund the state's basic education system. The court has told them that while a plan passed last year was sufficient, it needs to be fully implemented this year, instead of the current timeframe of by the 2019 school year. Lawmakers also still need to address a roughly $4 billion capital budget that has been held up by a dispute over water rights and well permits.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

    No tips. No small talk. Self-driving cars are surprising some Domino's customers with pizza deliveries. The company is working with Ford to experiment with applications for autonomous driving technology.

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery
Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

View More Video