National Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices decline 6 cents

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 03:13 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have declined by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.63 per gallon. Prices are about 11 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.55 per gallon in the Bay City, Midland and Saginaw areas. The highest was about $2.66 per gallon in the Jackson area. It was the second consecutive week that the Jackson area had the highest average.

The Detroit-area's average decreased about 3 cents to $2.64 per gallon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

    No tips. No small talk. Self-driving cars are surprising some Domino's customers with pizza deliveries. The company is working with Ford to experiment with applications for autonomous driving technology.

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery
Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

View More Video