National Business

Illinois EPA promoting awareness of vehicle recalls

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 02:55 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is partnering with the National Safety Council to promote awareness of vehicle recalls.

The goal is to inform drivers about the importance of checking their vehicle's recall status and scheduling free repairs if they're needed. The Illinois EPA plans to put up posters at vehicle emissions testing facilities promoting the "Check to Protect" program. Officials say the Illinois EPA is the first agency to partner with "Check to Protect" as part of its emissions testing program.

Motorists will need their vehicle identification number, which is located on the driver's side door jamb or windshield.

Officials say one in four vehicles on the road in Illinois has an open recall, many of which can pose safety risks if neglected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

    No tips. No small talk. Self-driving cars are surprising some Domino's customers with pizza deliveries. The company is working with Ford to experiment with applications for autonomous driving technology.

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery
Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

View More Video