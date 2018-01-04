National Business

The Latest: 4 dead in South Africa passenger train crash

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 02:26 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

JOHANNESBURG

The Latest on passenger train crash in South Africa (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Rescue workers in South Africa say four people have been killed and dozens injured in a passenger train crash.

Netcare 911, an emergency responders' group, reported the death toll on Twitter after the accident Thursday morning. Netcare 911 says about 40 people were injured while another rescue group, ER24, has said about 100 people were hurt.

South African media are reporting that the train and a truck collided and part of the train burst into flames.

Video of the crash between Hennenman and Kroonstad in Free State province shows at least one train carriage on fire and billowing smoke. Some passengers are seen with their luggage on the side of the road near the wreck.

___

11:45 a.m.

South African rescue workers say dozens of people have been injured in a train accident in Free State province.

ER24, an emergency responders' group, said Thursday on Twitter that there are initial reports of about 100 injured people in the crash between Hennenman and Kroonstad.

Citing witnesses, media outlet eNCA says part of the train burst into flames after it was hit by a truck.

