Ohio abortion restrictions case heads to state's high court

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 9:22 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether a Cleveland abortion clinic has the legal right to proceed with its challenge to several abortion restrictions placed into a 2013 state budget bill.

Preterm of Cleveland needs to be granted standing to sue over the budget amendments, which it argues violate Ohio's single-subject rule.

Disputed provisions include a prohibition on public hospitals providing emergency backup under required transfer agreements and a requirement that clinics check for a fetal heartbeat before conducting an abortion.

The 8th District Ohio Court of Appeals in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County ruled last year that Preterm had been injured by the amendments and so had standing, reversing a trial court.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine has appealed to the state's high court.

