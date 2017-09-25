London studying ways to reduce new fatberg under Chinatown

Thames Water field operation manager Natalie Stearn holds a piece of the Fatberg in an 1852-built sewer at Westminster in London, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. British engineers are studying ways to dispose of yet another oversize “fatberg” threatening London’s sewers. Stuart White of Thames Water says the latest fat blob is located in a busy area beneath Chinatown near London’s famed Leicester Square. Frank Augstein AP Photo