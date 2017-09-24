Racing legend Richard Petty watches practice prior to car qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
Racing legend Richard Petty watches practice prior to car qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo
No protests in NASCAR after warnings from executives

By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer

September 24, 2017 5:45 PM

LOUDON, N.H.

It appeared no drivers, crew or other team members protested during the national anthem Sunday prior to a race at New Hampshire Motorspeedway.

Several team owners and executives had said they wouldn't want anyone in their organizations to protest. Richard Childress, who was Dale Earnhardt's longtime team owner, said of protesting: "It'll get you a ride on a Greyhound bus."

Childress says he told his team that "anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people gave their lives for it. This is America."

Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty's sentiments took it a step further, saying: "Anybody that don't stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country. Period. What got 'em where they're at? The United States."

When asked if a protester at Richard Petty Motorsports would be fired, he said, "You're right."

