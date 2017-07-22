Historic Iowa hotel to be converted into Marriot

A developer plans to spend $56 million to convert two historic buildings in downtown Sioux City into a nearly 150-room hotel that also includes luxury apartments, bars and restaurants.
St. Louis-based developer Restoration St. Louis plans to turn the former Warrior Hotel and Davidson building into a Marriot brand hotel, the Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/2u7b3Om ) reported.
Sioux City developer Lew Weinberg's investment company owns the two structures. Construction is expected to begin in early 2018 and should be completed for the summer of 2019, Weinberg spokesman Roger Caudron said.
The agreement has Restoration St. Louis managing the restored hotel, which would be branded as a Marriott Autograph or Marriot Tribute, Caudron said. It would be the third Marriot-branded hotel in the metro Sioux City area.
Renovation plans include a ballroom that could seat about 350 people, more than 20 upscale apartments, a rooftop bar and bistro, a full-service restaurant that could accommodate 100 people, a bowling alley, swimming pool and fitness center.
Building officials are still negotiating with city leaders and a final redevelopment plan is anticipated within the next few weeks, Caudron said. One proposed construction project is for a skywalk across an alley to connect the two buildings. Another skywalk is proposed to connect the Warrior lobby with the historic Orpheum Theatre.
The two buildings are featured on the National Register of Historic Places. They've been boarded up since the late 1990s and red-tagged by the city for building code violations. The city had the option of voting to demolish the structures many times, but held off because of the building's historical value and the estimated $5 million cost of demolition.
