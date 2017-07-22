Democrats herald agreement on sweeping Russia sanctions bill

In this July 13, 2017 photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. pauses during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congressional Democrats announced Saturday that a bipartisan group of House and Senate negotiators have reached an agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package to punish Moscow for meddling in the presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria. Schumer called the sanctions legislation "strong" and he expected the legislation to be passed promptly. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo