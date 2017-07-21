Wabash Valley family farm provides corn for corn chips

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2017, AT 12:02 A.M. CDT. AND THEREAFTER. In this July 7, 2017 photo, Evan Burbrink, 14, shovels corn into a vent as he and his father, BE N AG, co-owner Brad Burbrink, work together to clean out the grain bin at the farm in southeast Vigo County near Blackhawk, Ind. Nearly every day, two semi-loads of food-grade corn leave the BE N AG Family Farm from southern Vigo County en route to an Azteca milling site in Evansville. Sold under the Mission Brand name, the corn chips can be found at stores such as Walmart. The Tribune-Star via AP Joseph C. Garza