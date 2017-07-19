In this Monday, July 17, 2017, photo, the Morgan Stanley logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Morgan Stanley reports financial results.
In this Monday, July 17, 2017, photo, the Morgan Stanley logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Morgan Stanley reports financial results. Richard Drew AP Photo
In this Monday, July 17, 2017, photo, the Morgan Stanley logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Morgan Stanley reports financial results. Richard Drew AP Photo

National Business

July 19, 2017 4:58 AM

Morgan Stanley 2Q profit beats forecasts, helped by trading

By KEN SWEET AP Business Writer
NEW YORK

Investment bank Morgan Stanley said its second-quarter profits rose 11 percent from a year ago, and the bank's trading desks outmaneuvered Morgan's major rivals in the last quarter's tough market.

Morgan Stanley said it earned $1.76 billion in the quarter ending June 30, or 87 cents per share, compared with $1.58 billion, or 75 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results handily beat analysts' expectations of 76 cents per share.

After Morgan Stanley's major competitors — Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America — all reported declines in trading last quarter, many expected the same from Morgan Stanley. That wound up not being the case. While Morgan Stanley did report a modest decline in trading revenue, it was nowhere close to those reported by its rivals.

Morgan Stanley had revenue of $1.2 billion in bond trading last quarter, down slightly from $1.3 billion in the same period a year earlier. The division at Goldman Sachs that trades similar securities reported a drop of 40 percent. Bank of America had a drop of 14 percent and JPMorgan saw a 19 percent decline.

Stock trading, a market that Morgan Stanley historically is the strongest in, had a modest increase in revenue.

"Our second quarter results demonstrated the resilience of our franchise in a subdued trading environment," James Gorman, chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley's wealth management division also had a relatively strong quarter, reporting a profit of $1.1 billion compared with $859 million a year earlier. Assets under management also increased.

Overall, Morgan Stanley had revenue of $9.50 billion, up from $8.91 billion a year earlier.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
What's it like to drive distracted? Check it out 1:08

What's it like to drive distracted? Check it out
Battle of the Badges: Shopping Dash 0:39

Battle of the Badges: Shopping Dash

View More Video