Federal records: Hastert released from prison in Minnesota

FILE - In this April 27, 2016, file photo, former House Speaker Dennis Hastert departs the federal courthouse in Chicago. Federal Bureau of Prisons records on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, show that Hastert, who is nearing the end of a 15-month sentence in a hush money case, has been released from a Minnesota federal prison and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility. Records list his release date as Aug. 16. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo