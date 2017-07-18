68-year-old man sentenced for money laundering

A 68-year-old man was sentenced for taking part in a scheme that transferred over $6.1 million from a financial services company that his wife worked at to her bank account.
The News Journal reports Matthew Czap was sentenced to one year and a day Wednesday. Czap pleaded guilty to structuring financial transactions to avoid currency reporting requirements March 22. Czap's wife, 66-year-old Roberta Czap, pleaded guilty last month and will be sentenced in September.
According to court documents, from 2011 to 2016 Roberta Czap directed more than $6.1 million dollars in electronic funds transfers from her operating account to her personal bank accounts. Prosecutors say Matthew Czap took some of that money and deposited it in amounts less than $10,000. From 2013, he structured $1.2 million in cash deposits.
