North Carolina gets $3M to enforce Safe Drinking Water Act

North Carolina has received $3 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help the state enforce the Safe Drinking Water Act.
The grant, announced Monday, was made under the Public Water System Supervision program and goes to the state Division of Environmental Quality. The money helps with the division's oversight of 5,677 water systems that serve approximately 9 million people.
The grants are designed to ensure that public drinking water systems comply with regulations. When systems are found in violation, funds are used to help bring them back into compliance. NCDEQ can develop its own regulations and requirements that are more stringent than federal guidelines.
Part of the money can help the state prepare to implement new drinking water regulations that take effect in the current or following year.
