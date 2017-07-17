New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, left, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, hug after Cuomo spoke during a rally in support of the Affordable Care Act and against the Senate replacement bill, Monday, July 17, 2017, in New York.
National Business

July 17, 2017 5:20 PM

Cuomo, de Blasio join forces to fight GOP health care bill

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The state's top Democrats are rallying against the Republican health care bill.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie spoke out against the bill at a rally Monday.

Cuomo and Schneiderman said the state will challenge the bill in court if it passes Congress.

"I'm going to do everything I can do to stop it," Cuomo said.

De Blasio told the crowd at the rally that a decision to postpone a vote on the measure provides more time for opponents to organize.

"If this senate bill passes people will die," he said. "Americans will die."

Republican leaders in Washington have vowed to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature health legislation, commonly known as Obamacare, which they have assailed as costly and ineffective.

Conservatives have railed against the financial penalties for people who choose not to buy health insurance.

The Democrats say the GOP bill would take away vital Medicaid funding, restrict coverage of reproductive health programs and undermine the finances of local health care providers.

State Republican Chairman Ed Cox countered that "requiring the state to take on the full burden — likes most states do — would have a minimal impact on the State's $163 billion budget, but would result in tremendous property tax relief for New Yorkers."

"The Governor would rather keep people under the burden of the nation's highest property taxes than pay the tab on his own program," Cox said in a statement.

