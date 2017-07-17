Oklahoma officials to decide fate of deteriorating bridge

Officials may soon decide the fate of a deteriorating underground bridge and locker rooms in a city just north of Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2u1KTMW ) reports that Guthrie City Council will discuss removing or repairing the bridge during their Tuesday meeting.
The bridge and locker rooms were built in the 1930s adjacent to the Jelsma Stadium and were used until the early 1970s. The structure failed an inspection last month.
Director of Public Works Tenny Maker says the inspection found some bridge beams had moved as much as two inches over the last year. All 13 beams are original to the structure.
The inspection reduced the bridge's weight limit from 12 tons to 3 tons.
City Manager Leroy Alsup says the bridge has been deteriorating for years.
