National Business

July 17, 2017 11:38 AM

Redevelopment planned for area around former Missouri prison

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

City leaders in Missouri's capital are hoping that new legislation will help rejuvenate the state's former prison and the largely dilapidated area around it.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2va8GJ4 ) reports that Gov. Eric Greitens signed a measure last week turning over 32 acres of state-owned land to Jefferson City. The city plans to build roads, hotels and new housing in the shadow of the old Missouri State Penitentiary, which closed in 2004.

Greitens says the redevelopment will help create jobs with higher pay to attract more people to the area, which had been considered a manufacturing hub due to cheap inmate labor.

The former prison is now considered a tourist destination for visitors who want history tours during the day or ghost tours at night.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Researchers need orca poop, this dog finds it 1:35

Researchers need orca poop, this dog finds it
Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals 0:42

Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals

View More Video