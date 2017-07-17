Carolina fires general manager Gettleman after 4 seasons

FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman speaks during a press conference at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The Panthers have fired general manager Dave Gettleman less than two weeks before the opening of training camp. Team owner Jerry Richardson said Monday, July 17, 2017, in a statement he made the decision after a long evaluation of the team's football operations. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo