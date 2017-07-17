New Thai king gets greater control over vast royal fortune

FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun addresses the audience at the royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai new king, who succeeded his late father in 2016, tightened control over what is reputed to be the world's richest royal fortune, estimated to be worth more than $30 billion. A law that became effective Monday, July 17, 2017 places the Crown Property Bureau, essentially a holding company for the royal palace's assets, under his direct control. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo