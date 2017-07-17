California lawmakers to decide fate of landmark climate law

FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, Calif., Gov. Jerry Brown, left, testifies in support of a pair of climate change bills as Senate President Pro Yem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, looks on during a hearing of the Senate Environmental Quality Committee, in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers are nearing a high-stakes decision that will decide the fate of a climate initiative that Brown holds up as a model to be replicated around the world to confront rising global temperatures. A vote is set for Monday on whether to give another decade of life to California's cap-and-trade program. Rich Pedroncelli,file AP Photo