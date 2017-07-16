National Business

July 16, 2017 12:31 PM

Facebook fighting court order over secret government access

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Technology companies and civil liberties groups have joined Facebook in a fight over government access to social media accounts.

The Washington Post reports that the timing of the government's request and other references in court documents suggest the search warrants relate to demonstrations during President Donald Trump's inauguration, when more than 200 people were charged with rioting.

A court order blocks Facebook from letting users know when law enforcement investigators ask to search their online information, particularly their political affiliations and comments.

Facebook argues the court order violates First Amendment protections of the company and individuals.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office declined to comment on the case, which is in the D.C. Court of Appeals.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals 0:42

Drone Racing for the MultiGP Great Northwest Regional Finals
Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day 0:43

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day

View More Video